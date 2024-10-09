2025 NLPOA-MN MEMBERSHIP DUES

Student Membership
$10

All High School and College Students, including Pathways candidates and Cadets.
Associate Membership
$25

General Membership includes supporters, business associates, and non-sworn civilian admin personnel such as corrections, probation, court staff, Community Service Officers, Parking Agents, Reserve Officers and Retired sworn law enforcement of all ranks. NLPOA Past-Presidents of any rank and regardless of retirement status.
Active LE
$50

All sworn law enforcement, including Municipal, Commissioned, County, State, Federal and Tribal, up to the rank of Sergeant or supervisory equivalent.
Executive LE
$100

Executive and administrative sworn law enforcement, including Municipal, Commisioned, County, State, Federal and Tribal, starting at the rank of Lieutenant, Commander, SAC/ASAC or equivalent.
