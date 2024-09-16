eventClosed

OSTT Bake It Forward >> 2024

Lemon Curd Tarts (All natural)
$36
by Kaitlyn Long
Carrot cake
$20
by Martha Goodman
Dozen Chocolate Almond Cupcakes (GF)
$30
by Martha Goodman
Lemon Meringue Pie
$36
by Martha Goodman
Smores Chocolate Chip Sticks
$20
by Liba Rappaport
Chocolate Pecan Pie
$25
by Giliah Litwack
Pecan Pie
$25
by Giliah Litwack
Pumpkin Pie
$25
by Giliah Litwack
Potato Kugel (9x13)
$25
by Michal Katz
Potato Kugel (Loaf pan)
$18
by Michal Katz
Pound Bundt Cake
$36
Michal Katz
Apple Bundt Cake
$36
by Shana Mannes
Vanilla Bundt Cake
$36
by Talia Robinson
Strawberry Apple Kugel
$20
by Talia Robinson
Snickerdoodle Cookies (dozen)
$20
by Rachel Robinson
Dozen White Spelt Mandelbrot (sweetened with maple syrup)
$25
by Leah Fink
Pomegranate Sorbet (Pint)
$10
by Chaya Ben-Horin
Babka Cookies - 1 dozen
$20
by Rena Katz

