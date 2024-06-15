eventClosed

The 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show

3414 S 22nd St

St Joseph, MO 64503, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Live Music Show General Admission
$20
At the 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show we will have live music. This ticket unlocks access to the unforgettable music segment of this thrilling event!
T-Shirt
$25
Don’t miss out on getting the 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show merchandise! We are selling custom design t-shirts to remember this day for years to come.
Motorcycle Show Static Display
$15
Each motorcycle that registers will receive one FREE ticket to the Live Music Show!
Car Show Display Entry
$20
Each car that registers will receive one FREE ticket to the Live Music Show!
10 X 10 Table Vendor
$25
The 10 X 10 table vending areas will be located inside TimeOut! Event Center. Each table vendor will receive 2 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
12 X 12 Vendor Space
$75
The 12 X 12 vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. Each vendor will receive 4 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
20 X 20 Vendor Spot
$150
The 20 X 20 vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. Each vendor will receive 6 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
Food Truck Vendor
$200
The 20 X 20 Food Truck vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. We will have 5 spots available. Each vendor will receive 4 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
Partner Sponsor Package
$250
-Mentions throughout night of concert -Banner hung in event center during performance -Logo on flyers -10 general admission tickets to distribute as seen fit
Presenting Sponsor Package
$1,000
-Named as Presenting Sponsor on all advertising -Named co-host of Social Media events -Mentions throughout the night of concert -Banner hung in the event center during performance -A VIP Table with 8 seats for sponsor to use or giveaway -20 general admission tickets to distribute as seen fit

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing