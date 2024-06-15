At the 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show we will have live music. This ticket unlocks access to the unforgettable music segment of this thrilling event!
At the 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show we will have live music. This ticket unlocks access to the unforgettable music segment of this thrilling event!
T-Shirt
$25
Don’t miss out on getting the 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show merchandise! We are selling custom design t-shirts to remember this day for years to come.
Don’t miss out on getting the 1st Annual Throttle & Thunder Motorcycle & Car Show merchandise! We are selling custom design t-shirts to remember this day for years to come.
Motorcycle Show Static Display
$15
Each motorcycle that registers will receive one FREE ticket to the Live Music Show!
Each motorcycle that registers will receive one FREE ticket to the Live Music Show!
Car Show Display Entry
$20
Each car that registers will receive one FREE ticket to the Live Music Show!
Each car that registers will receive one FREE ticket to the Live Music Show!
10 X 10 Table Vendor
$25
The 10 X 10 table vending areas will be located inside TimeOut! Event Center. Each table vendor will receive 2 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
The 10 X 10 table vending areas will be located inside TimeOut! Event Center. Each table vendor will receive 2 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
12 X 12 Vendor Space
$75
The 12 X 12 vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. Each vendor will receive 4 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
The 12 X 12 vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. Each vendor will receive 4 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
20 X 20 Vendor Spot
$150
The 20 X 20 vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. Each vendor will receive 6 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
The 20 X 20 vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. Each vendor will receive 6 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
Food Truck Vendor
$200
The 20 X 20 Food Truck vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. We will have 5 spots available. Each vendor will receive 4 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
The 20 X 20 Food Truck vending area will be located outside TimeOut! Event Center. We will have 5 spots available. Each vendor will receive 4 free tickets to the live music show and car & bike show!
Partner Sponsor Package
$250
-Mentions throughout night of concert
-Banner hung in event center during performance
-Logo on flyers
-10 general admission tickets to distribute as seen fit
-Mentions throughout night of concert
-Banner hung in event center during performance
-Logo on flyers
-10 general admission tickets to distribute as seen fit
Presenting Sponsor Package
$1,000
-Named as Presenting Sponsor on all advertising
-Named co-host of Social Media events
-Mentions throughout the night of concert
-Banner hung in the event center during performance
-A VIP Table with 8 seats for sponsor to use or giveaway
-20 general admission tickets to distribute as seen fit
-Named as Presenting Sponsor on all advertising
-Named co-host of Social Media events
-Mentions throughout the night of concert
-Banner hung in the event center during performance
-A VIP Table with 8 seats for sponsor to use or giveaway
-20 general admission tickets to distribute as seen fit