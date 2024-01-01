Logo
Mercy PA Program
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Mother's Day Basket Raffle

As you know, the class of 25' is working hard towards our graduation! We are nearing the end of our didactic year and could not have gotten this far without all of the support we received along the way! Thank you for all you do to help us achieve our goals! This Mother's Day, show your mom how much you love and appreciate all she does for you by gifting her a basket. Mothers do so much for us and deserve a nice, relaxing break! This basket aims to give your mom the self-care products she needs so she can take as good care of herself as she does of you! Included in this basket is:


        2 bath poofs

        Brookstone Himalayan salt metropolitan globe

        Mario Badescu mask and mist duo set

        Spa Life 24k Gold collagen infused anti-aging serum

        4 Calm from Nature bath bombs

        Shampoo scalp brush

        4 hair turbans in mini basket

        Chamomile & Lavender Tea

        Cucumber aloe margarita mix 

        Rove 34 oz water tumbler with straw, handle and silicone sleeve

        Tea leaf plant in marble hexagon shaped pot

        I love that you’re my Mom Sign

        Wicker basket with lid


Free forms by