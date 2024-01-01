Mother's Day Basket Raffle

As you know, the class of 25' is working hard towards our graduation! We are nearing the end of our didactic year and could not have gotten this far without all of the support we received along the way! Thank you for all you do to help us achieve our goals! This Mother's Day, show your mom how much you love and appreciate all she does for you by gifting her a basket. Mothers do so much for us and deserve a nice, relaxing break! This basket aims to give your mom the self-care products she needs so she can take as good care of herself as she does of you! Included in this basket is:





◦ 2 bath poofs

◦ Brookstone Himalayan salt metropolitan globe

◦ Mario Badescu mask and mist duo set

◦ Spa Life 24k Gold collagen infused anti-aging serum

◦ 4 Calm from Nature bath bombs

◦ Shampoo scalp brush

◦ 4 hair turbans in mini basket

◦ Chamomile & Lavender Tea

◦ Cucumber aloe margarita mix

◦ Rove 34 oz water tumbler with straw, handle and silicone sleeve

◦ Tea leaf plant in marble hexagon shaped pot

◦ I love that you’re my Mom Sign

◦ Wicker basket with lid



