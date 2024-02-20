Marysville Chinese Community, Inc
Bok Kai 2025 Vendor
Second St & C St
Marysville, CA 95901, USA
Standard 10 x 10 Craft Vendor
$200
Standard space for commercial, craft or business
Double space 10x20 Craft Vendor
$300
Discounted double space for craft Vendor
Information/Non-Profit 10x10
$150
Standard size space for informational or non profit only.
Double information or non-profit 10x20
$200
Double space informational or non-profit only.
Standard Food 10x10
$300
10x10 space for food sales
Food Truck 10x30
$400
10x30 space for food trucks
Food truck 2 or more 10x30Each
$350
If you need 2 or more spaces please use this for the discounted price
