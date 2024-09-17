Colt Coeur Benefit Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a memorable lunch with Steven Levenson at the chic Brooklyn restaurant Rucola. Levenson is the acclaimed playwright and screenwriter behind hits like Dear Evan Hansen. Engage in inspiring conversation and gain unique insights into his creative process. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to dine with a brilliant mind in the world of theatre and film! RESTRICTIONS: To be scheduled directly with Steven at his convenience. Estimated Value: Priceless Donated by: Steven Levenson
Get expert advice with a 1-Hour Zoom audition coaching session featuring Sendhil Ramamurthy! Refine your craft and gain invaluable insights from the acclaimed actor in a personalized, virtual setting. Perfect for actors looking to elevate their auditions to the next level. Restrictions: To be scheduled at Sendhil’s convenience. Estimated Value: Priceless! Donated by: Sendhil Ramamurthy
Enjoy a 2-night (Fri-Sun) NYC Uptown staycation plus House Seats to Sarah Snook's captivating performance in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY. Delight in this outstanding, Oliver Award-Winning show straight from the West End. A classic Oscar Wilde tale reimagined in a one person show, adapted and directed by Kip Williams. RESTRICTIONS: Dates TBD. Two nights stay is at a beautiful one-bedroom Park Avenue home (at 63rd Street) for a Friday-Sunday. Estimated Value: $1,500 Donated by: RoAnn Costin
Two Premium Tickets to minor.ity followed by special conversation with artists Receive two tickets to Colt Coeur’s 2025 World Premiere of minor.ity by Francisca Da Silveira, directed by Shariffa Ali, and engage in a conversation with the artists involved. In a world plagued with scarcity, minor.ity is a powerful three-hander that interrogates Black identity, the plurality of the African diaspora and what it means to be a sought-after artist of color. RESTRICTIONS: Not valid for Opening Night 4/14. Premium seats subject to availability for other performances. Estimated Value: $200+ Donated by: Colt Coeur & WP Theater
Get two tickets to see GRIEF CAMP by Eliya Smith at the Atlantic Theater Company, directed by Les Waters. Dive into this thought-provoking and powerful play about campers in a cabin in Hurt, Virginia that promises a moving and unforgettable theatrical experience about loss and adolescence. Savor a delectable meal with a $150 certificate to dine at Piggyback, the latest gem from Pig & Khao. Indulge in a delightful selection of Southeast Asian dishes, expertly crafted and served in a warm, inviting setting. This certificate offers a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an exceptional dining experience at this acclaimed restaurant. Restrictions: Grief Camp runs January 28th- February 16th, 2025. Piggyback certificate expires 12/31/2025 Estimated Value: $200 for tickets, $150 restaurant certificate. Donated by: Atlantic Theater Company and Pig & Khao.
Valued at $500+ Elevate your wardrobe with stylish Lululemon clothing! Whether you're hitting the gym or enjoying a casual day out, these premium, comfortable pieces offer both performance and fashion. Don’t miss the chance to refresh your look with Lululemon’s top-quality apparel. DETAILS: Sizes and colors can be exchanged Estimated value: $500+ Donated by: RoAnn Costin & Lululemon
Escape to paradise with a four-night stay in a stunning home in Tulum! This beautiful 4-bedroom oasis features a sparkling pool, lush gardens, and modern amenities, all just minutes from pristine beaches and vibrant local culture. RESTRICTIONS: For a 4-night stay between May and October 2025, to be scheduled directly with the host. Transportation not included. Estimated Value: $3,000 Donated by: AJ Strasser & Aviv Siso https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/972547888529239097
Don't miss your chance to watch The Nets play live! Enjoy aisle seats seven rows up from the court – right next to the Nets' bench. The date of the game will be arranged mutually with the ticket holder. Estimated Value: $500 Donated by: Roberta Kelly
Catch the magic of The Notebook on Broadway with exclusive tickets! Experience the beloved story of a lifetime journey of love and the forces that try and break them apart, based on the novel by Nicolas Sparks. Starring Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harwood and rising star Joy Woods. Directed by Michael Greif and Schele William, music by Ingrid Michaelson. Restrictions: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday performances between October 15th-November 21st, 2024. Estimated Value: $400 Donated By: Annie Graney / The Notebook Musical
Unlock the best of theater with a 4-Flex Membership to Atlantic Theater Company's 2024/2025 season. Enjoy four flexible tickets to any performances, giving you the freedom to experience a diverse lineup of groundbreaking productions at your convenience. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in top-tier theater! Details/Restrictions: To be used Fall 2024-Spring 2025. Expires July 31st. Two tickets per production. Estimated Value: $260 Donated by: Atlantic Theater Company
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see the acclaimed show PASSING STRANGE when it comes to Boston’s A.R.T. next spring, and enjoy a two-night stay at a stunning New England mansion in the beach town Nahant! With book & lyrics by Stew, Passing Strange is the story of a young musician who sets out on an electrifying musical odyssey to find himself and his place in the world, swapping his middle-class LA upbringing for punk rock and protest in 1980s Amsterdam and Berlin. The Nahat home has a pool and is set right on the water! DETAILS/RESTRICTIONS: Passing Strange runs May 20 - June 29, 2025. Blackout dates may apply. The house is for a 2-night stay, and not available for summer months (blackout: from July 1 - Labor Day). Up to 6 people for the house stay. Expiration: one year. Estimated Value: $2,500 Donated by: RoAnn Costin and Diane Paulus
Be there for the world premiere of the Paul Taylor Dance Company’s latest masterpiece! Witness cutting-edge choreography and innovative performances from one of the most celebrated names in dance. Don’t miss this chance to see a groundbreaking new work debut live at the Kennedy Center on February 27, 2025. Details/Restrictions: Pair of tickets for opening night, February 27, 2025. If the winner of tickets is not able to attend that evening, it is possible to switch the tickets over to one of the remaining performances for the engagement, either February 28 or March 1. Restrictions: Tickets may not be transferred to another show at the Kennedy Center. Note that this event is in Washington, DC. No hotel or travel accommodations provided. Estimated Value: $108 Donated by: The Kennedy Center
Add a touch of sophistication with Tiffany Bean® design Ear Clips in yellow gold. Measuring 20 mm, these elegant ear clips feature a sleek, modern design that adds a refined, timeless appeal to any outfit. The designer, Elsa Peretti (1940–2021) philanthropist and fashion model known for her influential work with Tiffany & Co. Her designs, including the Bean, Bone Cuff, and Open Heart, significantly contributed to Tiffany's business and are featured in major museums. Vogue called her "arguably the most successful woman ever to work in the jewelry field." Her work can be seen at institutions such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and Houston. https://www.tiffany.com/jewelry/earrings/elsa-peretti-bean-design-ear-clips-70956144/ ESTIMATED VALUE: $4,600. DONATED BY: Hays Worthington Fine and Period Jewelry
Hit the courts with actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in a friendly tennis match! Enjoy a game with a charming celebrity while sharing your love for the sport. It’s a unique opportunity for an unforgettable experience on and off the court. Restrictions: To be scheduled at Sendhil’s convenience. Estimated Value: Priceless Donated by: Sendhil Ramamurthy
Get invigorated with twenty-five Drip Sweat class passes! Immerse yourself in high-energy workouts designed to challenge and transform. Perfect for all fitness levels, these classes offer a dynamic blend of cardio and strength training to boost your fitness journey. Details/Restrictions: You will receive 5 passes (with 5 classes each) for a total of 25 classes- Located at 2178 Amsterdam Ave, NY. 10032 in Washington Heights. Check www.dripsweatny.com for schedule and drop and bring the pass with you. Estimated Value: $500 Donated by: Drip Sweat
Enjoy two tickets to see the Tony-winning musical HADESTOWN. This acclaimed musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin is winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and Queen Persephone — as it invites you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back. Known for her acclaimed Americana and roots albums Outside Child and The Returner, Allison Russell will step into the role of Persephone beginning November 12. Yola will play her final performance in the part October 20. During the interim, Lana Gordon will return to play Persephone October 22-November 10. LIMITATIONS/RESTRICTIONS: Valid for Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday performances only. Known black-out dates include: November 13, November 19-21, November 25-27, December 19. Now through January 2025. Estimated Value: $398 Donated by: Mara Isaacs and Octopus Theatricals
Enjoy a delightful dining experience with a certificate to Massawa, known for its delicious and authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine. Savor a rich array of flavors and spices in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Treat yourself to a memorable meal at this beloved restaurant! Estimated Value: $100 Donated by: Massawa Restaurant
Elevate your style with this Tiffany & Co. East West Watch, featuring a sleek stainless steel case and a sophisticated leather strap. This stunning timepiece is distinguished by its unique teal and white color blocks, offering a fresh, modern twist on classic elegance. Restrictions: Not returnable to Tiffany’s ESTIMATED VALUE: $3,000. DONATED BY: Corgi Time
Receive one copy of The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot deck and enjoy a 30-minute tarot reading with its creator, Emily McGill. Delve into the world of Broadway through this unique deck and gain personalized insights from the visionary behind it. A truly enchanting experience for theater and tarot enthusiasts alike! Restrictions/Details: Use by December 31st, 2024. Reading to take place over zoom or in Times Square location. Estimated Value: $107 Donated by: Emily McGill
Please Note Required Fees (see details below). Experience luxury with up to 3 Waterview Suites at The Verandah Antigua Resort, each accommodating double occupancy. Enjoy stunning views and exceptional comfort for up to 10 nights per suite. This exclusive offer promises a perfect tropical retreat in a beautiful, serene setting. RESTRICTIONS: Exclusively adults. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher suite category may do so for as little as $40 per suite, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Estimated Value: $4,200 Donated by: Elite Island Resorts
Please Note Required Fees (see details below). Enjoy premium accommodations with up to 3 rooms at St. James's Club & Villas Resort, each for double occupancy. Revel in exceptional comfort and luxury for up to 10 nights per room. This exclusive offer provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and unforgettable getaway. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Expiration 6/30/26 Estimated Value: $3,600 Donated by: Elite Island Resorts
Please Note Required Fees (see details below). Enjoy One-Bedroom Suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room at The Club Barbados! Exclusively Adult. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $56 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Estimated Value: $3,225 Expiration: 6/30/2026 Donated by: Elite Island Resort
