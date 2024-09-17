Colt Coeur Benefit Auction

Please Note Required Fees (see details below). Enjoy premium accommodations with up to 3 rooms at St. James's Club & Villas Resort, each for double occupancy. Revel in exceptional comfort and luxury for up to 10 nights per room. This exclusive offer provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and unforgettable getaway. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guest choosing to upgrade to higher category may do so for as little as $60 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies. Expiration 6/30/26 Estimated Value: $3,600 Donated by: Elite Island Resorts