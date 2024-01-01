East Maui Community Listening Session for the Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan

From February through March 2024, the Maui County Department of Agriculture, the Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition, and the Maui Nui Food Alliance (MNFA) will conduct Community Talk Story Sessions in each residential area in Maui County, to validify the findings from the Maui Nui Food System Needs Assessment and to gain the community’s insight on what solutions they want to see included in the Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan.





The Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan will identify existing solutions, leverage points for change and improvement across Maui County’s food system sectors, and policy recommendations to improve food access and nutrition security, especially for our most vulnerable community members, including those recovering from the impacts of wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry, kūpuna, SNAP-eligible populations, young families, and geographically isolated rural communities in East Maui, Molokai and Lānaʻi.





Join us in Hāna at Helene Hall on Thursday, 2/8 from 4:30-8:30PM to talk story and share your mana'o for the future of our food systems.





If you have any questions, contact Lauren Nelson, Maui County Food Access Coordinator with the Maui County Department of Agriculture, via [email protected] or by phone at 808-270-8287.



