2024-25 North Idaho College Season Tickets

One season ticket for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. One membership to the North Idaho College Booster Club which includes one ticket to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 6:30pm-8:30pm departing from Independence Point.
Two Pack Season Tickets
$190
Two season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. Two memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club which includes two tickets to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 6:30pm-8:30pm departing from Independence Point.
Four Pack Season Ticket
$360
Four season tickets for the athletic season for the sports of women's volleyball, men's basketball, women's basketball and men's wrestling. Four memberships to the North Idaho College Booster Club which includes four tickets to the Booster Club Student Athlete cruise on Thursday, September 5, 2024 from 6:30pm-8:30pm departing from Independence Point.
