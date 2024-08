Support Our Veterans!



Disabled American Veterans Chapter #53 Raffle



Prize: Blackstone 35" Culinary Omnivore Griddle with Side Table 4-Burner Liquid Propane Flat Top Grill or $400



Ticket Price: $10 each



Only 300 Tickets Available! Only for lower 48 states



Proceeds Benefit Local Veterans



Help us make a difference in the lives of veterans in our community! All funds raised will provide financial assistance to local veterans in need.