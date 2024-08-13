Friends of Dahlia Heights Elementary
All Dahlia Moonlight Rollerway Skate Night!
5110 San Fernando Rd
Glendale, CA 91204, USA
Entrance + skate rental
$25
All ages need a ticket to enter, rentals are included.
Sponsor-a-Teacher ticket
$25
Cover the cost of a teacher ticket so teachers skate free!
Dove Love Ticket
free
Cost should never be a barrier, we'd love to have you as our guest!
