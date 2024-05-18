Logo
Helping Hands Of Deep River Help For The Homeless Inc
2024 Honor Run Poker Run and Picnic

10 Woodland Rd, Deep River, CT 06417, USA

Helping Hands of Deep River, Inc. is pleased to announce our second annual Poker Run charity event, taking place on Saturday May 18, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

 

This year’s event will be held at the Sobieski Club, 10 Woodland Road, Deep River, CT with stops at Doc’s Bar & Grill in Clinton, the Landing & Main in Deep River, The American Legion in Old Saybrook and Road Runners in Higganum.  We will be hosting this run with proceeds benefiting Helping Hands of Deep River a 501 (c)(3) corporation supporting local low income and homeless Veterans.  It is going to be a fun filled day with raffles and live music from 2-5 featuring Jackhammer, a Southern Rock band! 

