A Thousand Miles: Sky Line Raffle

Join us for our 1st Annual Spring Raffle - the Sky Line Raffle! Dive into a travel-themed adventure and win big while supporting our annual school supply drive in St. Mary, Jamaica. Our top prizes are sure to fuel your wanderlust:





- **First Prize:** A $500 Southwest Airlines gift certificate

- **Second Prize:** A $200 Southwest Airlines gift certificate

- **Third Prize:** A $150 Southwest Airlines gift certificate





Every ticket you purchase not only brings you closer to these fantastic travel rewards but also plays a crucial role in equipping students with essential school supplies. It's an opportunity to give back, supporting educational success and embarking on new adventures.





Be part of a journey that makes a difference. Secure your tickets now for a chance to explore new horizons and help every child have the tools they need for school. Let's make the 1st Annual Sky Line Raffle a soaring success!