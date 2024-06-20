Golf for a Cause

Reflection House and Thousand Acres Golf Club are excited to announce the upcoming Women's Charity Golf Tournament that will be held on June 20, 2024.

The Reflection House will provide a safe and supportive environment for women who are struggling with substance use disorder and are working towards their recovery.

By participating in our golf tournament, you will not only have a fun day out on the course, but you will also be supporting a great cause. All proceeds from the tournament will go directly towards supporting the Reflection House and the women who will benefit from its services.

We invite you to gather a team of friends or colleagues and join us for a day of golf, networking, and giving back. There will be prizes, a silent auction, and a dinner reception following the tournament.

If you are unable to participate in the tournament, we welcome any donations or sponsorships to help us reach our fundraising goal. Your support is greatly appreciated and will make a real difference in the lives of these women.



