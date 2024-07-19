Fermata Ballet Collective's Gala Raffle 2024

A $200 value. This basket includes herbal face oil and bath soaking salts made by @hair.witch, tea lights and a New Client/Big Change Haircut by Ashley Newport aka @hair.witch! Ashley (she/her) is not only one of our resident artists, but also a trusted hair artist, serving our community and making them look fresh for the last decade. She currently works with the crew at Anomaly Hair Collective, a trans/queer owned and operated hair studio in Eugene, OR established in 2017.
B. Royal Ave Tattoo Gift Certificate
$5
A $150 value. This prize is tattoo gift certificate with Rex. Royal Avenue Tattoo is part of Royal Avenue Barbershop, owned by Paul Bustrin. There are two artist that work there; Marlis and Rex. Royal Avenue Tattoo strives to be a welcoming, inclusive, and friendly environment where you can get the tattoo you’ve always wanted or sheet the tattoo you need today. Check out their website @royalavenuetattooshop.com
C. Marlis Canvas Print
$5
A $200 value. This prize is a 18/24 canvas print by Marlis. Longtime Eugenean Marlis Badalich has shown her work as near as the Jacobs Gallery and as far as Athens, Greece. After studying at Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts and receiving her BFA from Lewis and Clark, Badalich has honed a style of oil painting all her own. Whether it’s her stunning large-format oil paintings or her delicate drawings, Badalich draws from her fascination with existentialism, interconnectedness and search for truth.
D. The Yoga Place Basket
$5
A $150 value. This basket includes a yoga strap, the yogaplace merch mug and a 5 free classes gift certificate. The yoga place strives to support every body, at every stage of life. Their goals, both in classes and as members of this community are to continue to challenge ourselves physically but also socially. They celebrate what our bodies can do, instead of focusing on how they should change. We don’t comment on changes we see in others bodies because there are so many more interesting things about us. Although we are a movement space we are not limited to those topics, because we are a community that strives to challenge limitations. In every way. For every body.
E. Founded Vintage Store Credit Card
$5
A value of $100. This prize is a store credit gift card to Founded Vintage. Uncover the vintage charm intertwined with the sustainability threads. Dive into the stories of Eugene community finding new homes for pre-loved pieces.
F. FBC Merch Basket
$5
At a value of $150. This basket includes a holographic sticker, a fabric patch, a ticket to select 1 item off the apparel rack during the Gala, 5 class punch card, a pair of wood earrings and cutting board donated from Mckenzie River Lifestyle.Introducing Fermata Ballet Collective’s latest venture into sustainable fashion: our new upcycled merch line. Each piece is crafted from high-quality, second-hand materials sourced from local stores, embodying our commitment to environmental responsibility. Designed and printed by local artists Ashley Newport and Ditto, this collection highlights our dedication to both the art of dance and the preservation of our planet. We extend our gratitude to Ghosttown Outfitters and Foxden Crew for their invaluable contribution of materials. This unique merch line not only reflects our values but also offers fans a distinctive way to support Fermata Ballet Collective while championing sustainability.
G. Friendly St Market Basket
$5
A $140 value. This basket include, a mix of snacks, treats, a bottle of wine and a store gift card. Friendly St Market, is a women owned women run business tucked in the heart of the Friendly St Neighborhood. They are passionate about food and committed to sourcing as many natural, sustainable, specialty products as possible. They are grateful for the rich surroundings we live within and try to focus on supporting our surrounding communities and local farmers as often as we can.
H. Confetti Crown Basket
$5
A $400 value. This basket includes Dermalogica - micro exfoliant, Amika shampoo / conditioner 33 oz, GHB creative curl wand, Moroccan oil hand cream, Amika color vault leave in, Voce Glo shimmer oil, K18 hair repair, Moroccanoil clear hair mask, Amika instant shine mask, Dermalogica skin soothing cream, Free haircut with Jocelyn at the Confetti Crown Salon. Dermalogica skin soothing cream and Free haircut with Jocelyn at the Confetti Crown Salon. A beauty experience, good vibes, good looks, good health and good times.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!