Fermata Ballet Collective's Gala Raffle 2024

A $150 value. This basket includes a yoga strap, the yogaplace merch mug and a 5 free classes gift certificate. The yoga place strives to support every body, at every stage of life. Their goals, both in classes and as members of this community are to continue to challenge ourselves physically but also socially. They celebrate what our bodies can do, instead of focusing on how they should change. We don’t comment on changes we see in others bodies because there are so many more interesting things about us. Although we are a movement space we are not limited to those topics, because we are a community that strives to challenge limitations. In every way. For every body.

A $150 value. This basket includes a yoga strap, the yogaplace merch mug and a 5 free classes gift certificate. The yoga place strives to support every body, at every stage of life. Their goals, both in classes and as members of this community are to continue to challenge ourselves physically but also socially. They celebrate what our bodies can do, instead of focusing on how they should change. We don’t comment on changes we see in others bodies because there are so many more interesting things about us. Although we are a movement space we are not limited to those topics, because we are a community that strives to challenge limitations. In every way. For every body.

More details...