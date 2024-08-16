Jingle Bingo Jam: SPL's Holiday Music Bingo Fundraiser

Increase your chances of winning the first 4 rounds of Music bingo! Includes: 1 additional card for each of the first 4 rounds **DOES NOT INCLUDE BLACKOUT ROUND CARDS** **YOU MUST PURCHASE AN ADMISSION TICKET to be granted entry to the event**

Increase your chances of winning the first 4 rounds of Music bingo! Includes: 1 additional card for each of the first 4 rounds **DOES NOT INCLUDE BLACKOUT ROUND CARDS** **YOU MUST PURCHASE AN ADMISSION TICKET to be granted entry to the event**

More details...