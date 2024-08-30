Copy to keep ticket information 2024 No Sister Left Behind Fundraiser Gala (1)

$4,800 of this package is tax-deductible. This package includes 6 Gala tickets with seating at a Premier table at our NSLB Gala along with four of our 40+ Double Dutch Club sisters, a digital ad displayed at our NSLB Gala and featured in our digital and downloadable ad book, verbal acknowledgement at both our NSLB Gala and National Playdate events, company banner showcased at our National Playdate, recognition across all our social networking platforms, an opportunity to offer branded giveaways to attendees at our National Playdate, and company recognition on the 40+ Double Dutch Club website for 6 months. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.

