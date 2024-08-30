Copy to keep ticket information 2024 No Sister Left Behind Fundraiser Gala (1)

$150 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
This ticket is for active, official members of the 40+ Double Dutch Club. If you would like to sit with specific people, please buy your tickets together (Max 6).
You will need to indicate which SubClub(s) you are affiliated with if you select this option. If you are NOT an active, official member please buy the “Friends of 40+”
ticket.
Friends of 40+
$250
$150 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
For all of those who want to support the 40+ Double Dutch Club and our No Sister Left Behind Fund. If you would like to sit with specific people, please buy your tickets together (Max 6).
Sponsor a Sister
$250
$150 of this ticket price is tax-deductible.
Would you like to gift a 40+ Double Dutch Club sister with a special night she will never forget? Please consider purchasing a ticket on behalf of a sister (either we will choose or you can recommend someone) and if you like, we will arrange for your name to be recognized as a Sponsoring Sister.
We will contact you via email with a request for details by the end of July.
One Ticket Plus Digital Ad
$1,000
$600 of this ticket option is tax deductible. This option includes 1 Gala ticket and a digital ad for your company, charity, or personal honoree. The ad will be displayed at our NSLB Gala and featured in our digital and downloadable program. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Sponsor: Partial Table (6 seats)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
$1,400 of this ticket option is tax-deductible.
This option includes 6 Gala tickets (6 seats at a table) where you will also enjoy the company of 4 of our 40+ Double Dutch Club members. The company, charity or personal honoree of your choice will also receive verbal and digital acknowledgement at our NSLB Gala. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Sponsor: Full Table (10 seats)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
$2,000 of this ticket option is tax-deductible.
This option includes 10 Gala tickets (all 10 seats at a table). The company, charity or personal honoree of your choice will also receive verbal and digital acknowledgement at our NSLB Gala. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Onyx Sponsorship Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
$1,500 of this package is tax-deductible.
This package includes 2 Gala tickets, a digital ad displayed at our NSLB Gala and featured in our digital and downloadable ad book, verbal acknowledgement at both our NSLB Gala and National Playdate events, and company signage showcased at our National Playdate. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Ruby Sponsorship Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
$3,000 of this package is tax-deductible.
This package includes 4 Gala tickets, a digital ad displayed at our NSLB Gala and featured in our digital and downloadable ad book, verbal acknowledgement at both our NSLB Gala and National Playdate events, company signage showcased at our National Playdate, recognition across all our social networking platforms, and an opportunity to offer branded giveaways to attendees at our National Playdate. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Silver Sponsorship Package
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
$4,800 of this package is tax-deductible.
This package includes 6 Gala tickets with seating at a Premier table at our NSLB Gala along with four of our 40+ Double Dutch Club sisters, a digital ad displayed at our NSLB Gala and featured in our digital and downloadable ad book, verbal acknowledgement at both our NSLB Gala and National Playdate events, company banner showcased at our National Playdate, recognition across all our social networking platforms, an opportunity to offer branded giveaways to attendees at our National Playdate, and company recognition on the 40+ Double Dutch Club website for 6 months. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Gold Sponsorship Package
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
$6,500 of this package is tax-deductible.
This package includes 8 Gala tickets with seating at a Premier table at our NSLB Gala along with two of our 40+ Double Dutch Club sisters, a digital ad displayed at our NSLB Gala and featured in our digital and downloadable ad book, verbal acknowledgement at both our NSLB Gala and National Playdate events, company banner showcased at our National Playdate, recognition across all our social networking platforms, an opportunity to offer branded giveaways to attendees at our National Playdate, company recognition on the 40+ Double Dutch Club website for 1 year, and VIP treatment at any 40+ Double Dutch Club meetup tailored for women over 40. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
Platinum Sponsorship Package
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
$10,000 of this package is tax-deductible.
This package includes a complete, Premier 10-seat table at our NSLB Gala, your company will be prominently announced as a Premier Sponsor at our NSLB Gala and in our digital and downloadable ad book, verbal acknowledgement at both our NSLB Gala and National Playdate events, company banner showcased at our National Playdate, recognition across all our social networking platforms, an opportunity to offer branded giveaways to attendees at our National Playdate, company recognition on the 40+ Double Dutch Club website for 1 year, VIP treatment at any 40+ Double Dutch Club meetup tailored for women over 40, company spotlighted in the 40+ Double Dutch Club Sponsorship email campaign and a brief speaking opportunity at our NSLB Gala. We will contact you via email to request further details by the end of July.
