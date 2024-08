Let the REA Booster Club make Easter morning a little easier for you! We will hide eggs in your front yard the night before so all you have to do is wake up and make memories with your kiddos!













Eggs are offered in 20,40, & 80. Eggs come pre-filled with treats. Please let us know if there are allergies so that we can we fill your eggs appropriately.













Thank you for support the Roanoke Elite Booster Club!