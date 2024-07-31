CALLING ALL CHURCHES

25 T-Shirts & 500 bracelets (seeds) The workers are few but the harvest is plentiful. Host an outreach event and witness the power of this anointed tool to help reach the lost and broken. We will partner with you as much or as little as you need. After your donation we will contact you to discuss further details... This is a suggested donation that covers the cost of production and shipping. If you are unable to afford the suggested donation, please use the contact form on our website. We never want cost to be a barrier, to spreading the message that Jesus Love You!
25 T-Shirts & 500 bracelets (seeds) The workers are few but the harvest is plentiful. Host an outreach event and witness the power of this anointed tool to help reach the lost and broken. We will partner with you as much or as little as you need. After your donation we will contact you to discuss further details... This is a suggested donation that covers the cost of production and shipping. If you are unable to afford the suggested donation, please use the contact form on our website. We never want cost to be a barrier, to spreading the message that Jesus Love You!
SPONSOR AN OUTREACH
$1,000
50 T-Shirts & 1000 bracelets (seeds) The workers are few but the harvest is plentiful. Sponsor an outreach event and help us reach the lost and broken. We will partner with you as much or as little as you would like. After your donation we will contact you to discuss further details... This is a suggested donation that covers the cost of production and shipping. If you are unable to afford the suggested donation. Please use the contact form on our website. We never want cost to be a barrier, to spreading the message that Jesus Love You!
50 T-Shirts & 1000 bracelets (seeds) The workers are few but the harvest is plentiful. Sponsor an outreach event and help us reach the lost and broken. We will partner with you as much or as little as you would like. After your donation we will contact you to discuss further details... This is a suggested donation that covers the cost of production and shipping. If you are unable to afford the suggested donation. Please use the contact form on our website. We never want cost to be a barrier, to spreading the message that Jesus Love You!
OUTREACH PARTNERSHIP
$50
PER PERSON. PLEASE ADD THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WANTING TO JOIN. Each participant will get a Jesus Loves You t-shirt and bracelet. We will present the group with a short presentation and supply all the gear to go out together and reach the lost. We have hosted groups from no experience to professional evangelists, all with amazing success because our God is good! After you donation we contact you to discuss further details....This is a suggested donation that covers the cost of production. If you are unable to afford the suggested donation. Please use the contact form on our website. We never want cost to be a barrier, to spreading the message that Jesus Love You!
PER PERSON. PLEASE ADD THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WANTING TO JOIN. Each participant will get a Jesus Loves You t-shirt and bracelet. We will present the group with a short presentation and supply all the gear to go out together and reach the lost. We have hosted groups from no experience to professional evangelists, all with amazing success because our God is good! After you donation we contact you to discuss further details....This is a suggested donation that covers the cost of production. If you are unable to afford the suggested donation. Please use the contact form on our website. We never want cost to be a barrier, to spreading the message that Jesus Love You!
Add a donation for The Jesus Loves You Project Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!