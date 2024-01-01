Canna Mom Getta Break™ Kalisto House Retreat

🌸 Join us for a blissful escape at the Kalisto House this Mother's Day for our Canna Mom Getta Break™ Retreat, Open house style! 🌿





Indulge in a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at our 420 bnb & private event space, where we've curated a lineup of activities designed to pamper and uplift you.





Experience the soothing benefits of cannabis-infused tea, engage your creativity with crafts, and discover the art of making your own topical and aroma therapy spray. Sip on refreshing CannaMocktails crafted by Mighty Kind, and capture cherished memories at our family photo station with a professional photographer.





Unwind with a tranquil Sound Bath at 4pm, immersing yourself in harmonious vibrations for ultimate relaxation.





Feeling stressed? Treat yourself to donation-based massage, Reiki, or Tarot sessions to realign your mind, body, and spirit.





Tickets are just $75, including access to all activities. Upgrade to our VIP experience for $125, and receive a deluxe gift bag filled with exclusive goodies. Need childcare? Add $25+ for peace of mind while you indulge in self-care.





*Childcare will be offered on the first floor and backyard of the two family flat with a professional childcare providers. There will be fun activities including trampoline and child pool, outdoor games and crafts for mom. Natural snacks. No screens. Mom's can check in at anytime and join if you'd like.





Join us for a day dedicated to honoring and pampering the incredible mothers in our lives. Reserve your spot today! 🌟