Wags n' Whiskers Prize Drawing 2024

All prizes have been donated from local businesses and individuals to help us raise money to buy kibble for Keita's Kitchen, our pet food pantry.
Below is a list of prizes and what will be drawn for based on which phase we are in at the conclusion of the event.
Phase 1 - Up to $995 raised
- Free Wellness Check for 1 Dog/Cat (Dalton Animal Care)
- Small Dog Booster Seat
- Bowling date night - 2 free bowling certificates
- Bowling family night - 4 free bowling certificates
- Dome Litter Box
- Dome Litter Box
Phase 2 - $1,000 or more raised
All prizes from previous sets plus
- Avon Gift Basket
- Home Cleaning Certificate
- Breeze Litter System
- GA Bulldogs Handmade Raised Feeding Station (Handmade by ADREAM Clients)
- 4 Bowl Handmade Raised Feeding Station (Handmade by ADREAM Clients)
- Full/Queen Handmade Quilt
- Cat Condo
- Dog Sofa
- End Table Dog Crate
- End Table Cat Hideaway
Prize drawings will be held on Monday, July 29th. Winners will be contacted directly and posted to our Facebook page.