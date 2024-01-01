Wags n' Whiskers Prize Drawing 2024

All prizes have been donated from local businesses and individuals to help us raise money to buy kibble for Keita's Kitchen, our pet food pantry.



Below is a list of prizes and what will be drawn for based on which phase we are in at the conclusion of the event.





Phase 1 - Up to $995 raised

Free Wellness Check for 1 Dog/Cat (Dalton Animal Care)

Small Dog Booster Seat

Bowling date night - 2 free bowling certificates

Bowling family night - 4 free bowling certificates

Dome Litter Box

Phase 2 - $1,000 or more raised

All prizes from previous sets plus

Avon Gift Basket

Home Cleaning Certificate

Breeze Litter System

GA Bulldogs Handmade Raised Feeding Station (Handmade by ADREAM Clients)

4 Bowl Handmade Raised Feeding Station (Handmade by ADREAM Clients)

Full/Queen Handmade Quilt

Cat Condo

Dog Sofa

End Table Dog Crate

End Table Cat Hideaway

Prize drawings will be held on Monday, July 29th. Winners will be contacted directly and posted to our Facebook page.