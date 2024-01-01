2024 Sneaker Ball

Join us for our annual Sneaker Ball, a night to celebrate and honor the participants, board, staff, and volunteers of our program, Step into Excellence. This special event is proudly presented by Diamond Youth Development, with generous support from our sponsors Thrivent Financial, Publix, Suga Snaps and our valued private donors.

Each family will receive four tickets, ensuring that everyone can bring their loved ones to share in this momentous occasion. Remember, one of these tickets is reserved for your very own Diamond—as they shine bright at their end of year celebration.

Mark your calendars for May 17th at 6:00 PM and prepare to step into a world of fun, food and hot pink at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. Dress to impress in your finest sneakers and join us for an evening of recognition, appreciation, and community spirit. Let’s lace up and celebrate the strides we’ve made together!