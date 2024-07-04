HFOH Store

Show your support and make a statement with our exclusive Hayk For Our Heroes T-Shirt! Crafted from high-quality, breathable cotton, this t-shirt is designed for both comfort and style. Available in sizes XS to XXL, it ensures a perfect fit for everyone. Featuring our iconic logo and a powerful message of unity, this t-shirt is more than just apparel – it's a symbol of solidarity with Armenia and the Armenian diaspora. Wear it proudly at our events, during your daily activities, or whenever you want to spread awareness of our cause. Remember, 100% of the proceeds from your purchase go directly to supporting our projects, including humanitarian aid, sustainable water infrastructure, agricultural development, and educational opportunities. Join us in making a difference, one t-shirt at a time. Thank you for your support!

