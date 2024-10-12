Scullville Vol. Fire Company Auxiliary Trunk or Treat 2025

Any person who plans on receiving candy requires a ticket; all ages. This event is pre-purchase ONLY. No tickets will be sold day of event. Rain or Shine. Ticket Sales END Wednesday, October 8th.
Limit one sugar pumpkin per ticketed child. Adults can ride for free. Pumpkins are reserved for ticketed children only. Tickets are required to ride.
This event is pre-purchase ONLY. No tickets will be sold day of event. Rain or Shine. Ticket Sales END Wednesday, October 8h.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!