02.29 Cinema Saloon : Chameleon Street

HOWDY PARTNER!
Cinema Saloon is the wild west of worldly films, an underground movie club where we cultivate a community of anarchist filmmakers at TEAPOT Gardens.
Our resident filmmaker, Alexander Bergman, narrows down films that reshape how you view cinema. Every week the audience decides between two movies, giving the illusion of choice: text the keyword 'YEEHAW' to 3102181078.
7pm, Saloon begins
7:30pm, Showtime
9pm, Post Saloon
Want to support?
- Show up early, from 5pm-6pm and be part of the Teapot AV Club
- Donate: help sustain our nonprofit, Tea and popcorn with donations.
Rules
- Once you've attended you can bring 1 person. Film lovers, film friends, film industry.
- Bring whatever you need, drinks, food, 420 friendly.
- Get a letterboxd account.
- Know the rules, break the rules, THIS IS ANARCHY!