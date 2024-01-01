02.29 Cinema Saloon : Chameleon Street

HOWDY PARTNER!





Cinema Saloon is the wild west of worldly films, an underground movie club where we cultivate a community of anarchist filmmakers at TEAPOT Gardens .





Our resident filmmaker, Alexander Bergman , narrows down films that reshape how you view cinema. Every week the audience decides between two movies, giving the illusion of choice: text the keyword 'YEEHAW' to 3102181078.





7pm, Saloon begins





7:30pm, Showtime





9pm, Post Saloon





Want to support?

Show up early, from 5pm-6pm and be part of the Teapot AV Club

Donate: help sustain our nonprofit, Tea and popcorn with donations.

Rules

Once you've attended you can bring 1 person. Film lovers, film friends, film industry. Bring whatever you need, drinks, food, 420 friendly. Get a letterboxd account. Know the rules, break the rules, THIS IS ANARCHY!







