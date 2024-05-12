Logo
Line by Line Round 9

Line-by-Line Close Reading of The Openings Revealed in Makkah  - continuation (Round 9)


Welcome to the registration.


Please complete your information in this registration form.


Option 1: You can now complete the payment on this form using your credit card. Zeffy only accepts USD and converts directly from your local currency to USD. Under support Zeffy, as a free platform, you can choose to donate to Zeffy (optional), or choose the 3rd option ‘other’, and enter zero ‘o’, for a free transaction. 


Option 2: For alternative payment methods, please visit https://www.thefutuhat.com/donation. Then fill this registration form and choose the second Option '0.00' to complete the registration.


If the fee is preventing you from joining please email us. We have a few scholarship tickets available. Please contact us at [email protected] and fill in the form: Scholarship Form


For course description and dates, please visit www.thefutuhat.com/courses

