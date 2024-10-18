WEGive Sushi Dinner and Benefit Event

Get ready for an unforgettable evening! For just $200 per person, you’ll enjoy all-you-can-eat freshly made sushi, endless wine, and a special gift to take home. It’s going to be a fun and delicious night in an intimate setting you won’t want to miss!
table of 6
$900
Gather your friends and reserve a table of 6 for just $150 per person! You'll enjoy all-you-can-eat freshly made sushi, endless wine, tea, and delicious desserts, plus a special gift for each guest. It’s the perfect night out for great food, fun vibes, and an intimate atmosphere!
Not able to make it Donation
$100
Can’t make it to the event? No worries! You can still be a part of the fun by donating any amount to support our Foster-preneur programs. Every contribution helps create opportunities for foster teens. We're a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (#85-074-3561), and your generosity makes a big impact!
NOt able to make it
$200
Can’t make it to the event? No worries! You can still be a part of the fun by donating any amount to support our Foster-preneur programs. Every contribution helps create opportunities for foster teens. We're a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (#85-074-3561), and your generosity makes a big impact!
Not able to make it
$500
Can’t make it to the event? No worries! You can still be a part of the fun by donating any amount to support our Foster-preneur programs. Every contribution helps create opportunities for foster teens. We're a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (#85-074-3561), and your generosity makes a big impact!
Add a donation for We Give LA
$
