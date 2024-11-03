Private Team Dressing Room Rental

Enhance your team's experience by renting a private or shared dressing room at the Ontario Convention Center (Sunday Only). We offer the following configurations:



Small Team Dressing Room (Shared): $375

Small Team Dressing Room (Private): $700

Large Team Dressing Room (Shared): $525

Large Team Dressing Room (Private): $1000



Limited availability, so secure yours by remitting a non-refundable deposit of $350 through the provided booking link before 3/13. Additional upgrades like water coolers and snack platters are also available for teams that reserve a private or shared dressing room. Please note that their will also be a sectioned off dressing area in the warm-up hall, as well as plenty of restrooms for more privacy.





All private team dressing room balances must be paid in-full prior to or during team check-in with your team director/head coach.