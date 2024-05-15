JSL 2024-2025 Dues: Full Payment or 1st Installment

Annual
$350

No expiration

This is a one-time payment to pay your 2024-2025 JSL dues in full, due June 4, 2024.
1st Installment
$110

No expiration

This is the first installment for either of the payment plans: - Option 2: Quarterly - $110 due June 4; $80 due Sept. 10; $80 due Dec. 3; $80 due March 4 - Option 3: Monthly - $110 due June 4; $40 due monthly (Sept.-Feb.), Paid off in Feb.
Quarterly Installment
$80

No expiration

These are the remaining installments for the Quarterly payment plan: Option 2: Quarterly - $110 due June 4; $80 due Sept. 10; $80 due Dec. 3; $80 due March 4
Monthly Installment
$40

No expiration

These are the remaining installments for the Monthly payment plan: Option 3: Monthly - $110 due June 4; $40 due monthly (Sept.-Feb.), Paid off in Feb.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!