JSL 2024-2025 Dues: Full Payment or 1st Installment
Annual
$350
No expiration
This is a one-time payment to pay your 2024-2025 JSL dues in full, due June 4, 2024.
1st Installment
$110
No expiration
This is the first installment for either of the payment plans:
- Option 2: Quarterly - $110 due June 4; $80 due Sept. 10; $80 due Dec. 3; $80 due March 4
- Option 3: Monthly - $110 due June 4; $40 due monthly (Sept.-Feb.), Paid off in Feb.
Quarterly Installment
$80
No expiration
These are the remaining installments for the Quarterly payment plan:
Option 2: Quarterly - $110 due June 4; $80 due Sept. 10; $80 due Dec. 3; $80 due March 4
Monthly Installment
$40
No expiration
These are the remaining installments for the Monthly payment plan:
Option 3: Monthly - $110 due June 4; $40 due monthly (Sept.-Feb.), Paid off in Feb.
