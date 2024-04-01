Purple Summer: A Gala Celebration

* 2 Tickets to the “Purple Summer” Gala Event * Recognition as a "Donor" in printed materials, programs, and on our website.
The Music Director Donor
$500
* 2 Tickets to the “Purple Summer” Gala Event * Upgrade to "Bronze Donor" recognition in all printed materials and on our website * 2 tickets and reserved seating to our upcoming production of Spring Awakening * 2 free drinks at Spring Awakening in take home MTC cups * A personalized, cast-signed program from the cast of our upcoming production of Spring Awakening * Optional ad-space in our Spring Awakening program * Early premium ticket reservations for ALL shows in our 24-25 season.
The Producer Donor
$1,000
* All benefits of "The Music Director Donor" level * 2 VIP Seating tickets for the “Purple Summer” Gala. VIP's will enjoy early entry at 6:00 PM, a special bonus performance and additional mingling time before the main event * "Producer Donor" recognition in all printed materials and on our website * A personalized, cast-signed program from each show next season * 2 VIP tickets with reserved seating to every show of our upcoming season * Personalized performance dedication before a performance of one of our shows * A full page ad for your business or local business of your choice in all 24-25 programs * Exclusive Producer Invitation to a designer run, workshop or table read for an upcoming production.
