Alliance Family Movie Night & Fundraiser

Alliance Family Movie Night is a one night event. The Movie Snack Pack is a Fundraiser to support ongoing community engagement and educational efforts of the African American Advisory Alliance.



Advance Screening is offered by the Film Studio and Theater at a required FULL Theater buy-out. Our Movie Snack Pack Fundraiser is helping with this purchase. Your contribution is nonrefundable, however can be transferred to another person upon written notice received by noon on 12/17/23.





Seating in Theater is first-come first-served. Arrive early for seat preference. Doors open at 330p for Movie Start at 4p.