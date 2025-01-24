🌍 Your Voice Creates Change: Why the $79 Participation Fee Matters

Why is the $79 Participation Fee Required? The Each One Teach One Podcast is more than just a platform to share your story—it’s a mission-driven initiative designed to create impact and change lives. Your $79 participation fee goes directly to JFC For You Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to help feed individuals and families in need. 🌍 Where Does Your Contribution Go? ✅ 100% of the proceeds support JFC For You Inc.’s mission to provide meals, clothing, and essential resources to the less fortunate. ✅ Every $1 donated = 1 meal provided to someone facing hunger. ✅ Your participation not only promotes your business or personal brand but also helps fight food insecurity and uplift communities in need.

