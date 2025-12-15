EAC's Online T-shirt Shop

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Single- 100% Organic, Fair-labor certified, locally supplied, soft, light cotton T-shirt. Please note the preferred color (Aloe Green or Sky Blue) and size (XS.S,M,L,XL) at checkout. (This item is for a single T-shirt. To get the 2-for-$45 discount, select the 2 T-shirt option, )
2-for-$45: 100% Organic, Fair-labor certified, locally supplied, soft, light cotton T-shirt. Please note the preferred colors (Aloe Green or Sky Blue) and sizes (XS.S,M,L,XL) for each shirt at checkout. (This item is for two T-shirts at the discount rate of $45. To get a single T-shirt, select one of the single options for $25)
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