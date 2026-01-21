Empowerment Academy Charter School Inc

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Empowerment Academy Charter School Inc

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EACS PTO N.U.T Day (All Campuses)

ES Campus - NUT Day item
ES Campus - NUT Day
$1

One Scholar per purchase may Dress down this Friday

MS Campus - NUT Day item
MS Campus - NUT Day
$1

One Scholar per purchase may Dress down this Friday

HS Campus - NUT Day item
HS Campus - NUT Day
$1

One Scholar per purchase may Dress down this Friday

ES Campus - Whole Classroom item
ES Campus - Whole Classroom
$1

Please make sure to confirm with your teacher the classroom size before purchasing.

MS Campus - Whole Classroom item
MS Campus - Whole Classroom
$1

Please make sure to confirm with your teacher the classroom size before purchasing.

HS Campus - Whole Classroom item
HS Campus - Whole Classroom
$1

Please make sure to confirm with your teacher the classroom size before purchasing.

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