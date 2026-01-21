EACS PTO N.U.T Day (All Campuses)

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One Scholar per purchase may Dress down this Friday
One Scholar per purchase may Dress down this Friday
One Scholar per purchase may Dress down this Friday
Please make sure to confirm with your teacher the classroom size before purchasing.
Please make sure to confirm with your teacher the classroom size before purchasing.
Please make sure to confirm with your teacher the classroom size before purchasing.
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