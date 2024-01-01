Asifiwe Spring Banquet

We are excited to extend a heartfelt invitation to you for our upcoming Spring Fundraiser Dinner, benefiting Asifiwe Child Care Ministries. This special evening promises to be filled with warmth, inspiration, and a shared commitment to making a positive impact for the children and staff of Asifiwe in Uganda.





Your presence at this event will contribute to the success of our mission and help us achieve our goals in supporting Asifiwe. The evening will feature:

- A gourmet buffet dinner

- Guest speakers sharing stories of impact and inspiration

- Videos and photos of children in need of sponsorship

- Displays and descriptions of Asifiwe's various ministries

- Networking opportunities with like-minded individuals who share the love of Uganda and orphaned children.

We kindly request your support through the purchase of a ticket or table. 100% of the proceeds from this event will directly benefit Asifiwe Child Care Ministries and its mission in Uganda. Together, we can create positive change and make a difference in the lives of those they serve.





Your involvement in this fundraiser dinner is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to sharing this memorable evening with you. Thank you for your commitment to making a difference for Asifiwe!