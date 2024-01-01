Union County (AR) Community Foundation
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Alexis Alexander Scholarship Concert

101 E Locust St, El Dorado, AR 71730, USA

Your donation will help to raise funds in support of women furthering their education.

common:freeFormsBy