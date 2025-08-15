EAF Calculator Program – TI-84 Plus (Silver, Renewed) At Cost exclusively for EHS Students

Key Features:

✅ Durable & long-lasting: 5–10 year lifespan (longer than TI-83)

✅ Battery-friendly: runs on AAA batteries — easy and inexpensive to replace

✅ Pre-owned, excellent condition: clear screens, no scratches, includes protective case, renewed by TI

✅ 1-Year Full Replacement Guarantee — free replacement if any issues arise

Why This Model:

Balances durability, reliability, and low maintenance

CE models (color screen) need frequent charging and battery replacements

TI-83 has a shorter lifespan

Silver Edition is ideal for daily use and standardized tests

Optional Tax-Deductible Donation: Support EAF’s programs while getting the best value for your student