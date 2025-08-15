EAF Calculator Program – TI-84 Plus (Silver, Renewed) At Cost exclusively for EHS Students

Key Features:
- ✅ Durable & long-lasting: 5–10 year lifespan (longer than TI-83)
- ✅ Battery-friendly: runs on AAA batteries — easy and inexpensive to replace
- ✅ Pre-owned, excellent condition: clear screens, no scratches, includes protective case, renewed by TI
- ✅ 1-Year Full Replacement Guarantee — free replacement if any issues arise
Why This Model:
- Balances durability, reliability, and low maintenance
- CE models (color screen) need frequent charging and battery replacements
- TI-83 has a shorter lifespan
- Silver Edition is ideal for daily use and standardized tests
Optional Tax-Deductible Donation: Support EAF’s programs while getting the best value for your student