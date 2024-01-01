The Great Community Cake-Off - Contestant Entry Tickets

Get ready to sample amazing sweet treats for a cause at The Great Community Cake Off – a baking showdown that’s all about giving back! We’re on a mission to make Champaign County more inclusive for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and your support can make a real difference.

Join us for the inaugural Great Community Cake Off as a baker contestant!





Participate in a friendly competition with other bakers as local stars Kayla Brown, owner of Fire Doll Studio and Mike Ingram, local musician and community organizer, take the stage to judge the most spectacular baking masterpieces. All attendee will have a vote for the People's Choice Award!





All bakers will also get 2 free tickets to our raffle for an assortment of fabulous prizes!





Bakers have a choice of entering one of our 4 categories -

Tray Bakes: A tray bake is any sweet baked good that can be baked on a flat tray. This could include: Cookies Bars Brownies Fudge Caramel





Cakes: A cake is a sweet baked sponge. Any variety of cake, type of cake construction, or decoration is open. Cakes can be layered or not, frosted or not-frosted. Muffins, donuts, churros, quick-breads, or similar would fit into the Cake category.





Pies & Cheesecakes: A desert with a pastry crust of some variety and filling that has been baked. This be fruit based, cheesecake style, or anything else that has been cooked. We are not able include no-bake pies, gelatins, uncooked puddings.







Show Stoppers: Any desert from the the three main categories that is visually stunning, and goes above and beyond your basic, everyday bake. This is a desert that will impress people both by it's looks and it's taste.





The theme for our Showstopper is Community. It's up to you how to interpret this and build it into your creation. Impressive Decorations Unusual Flavors Interesting Shapes/Structures will all help to set your showstopper apart.





All bakers should plan to make enough of their entry to provide at least 60 bite-sized samples for attendees to try. We'll provide the portion cups!





Please bring a list of all possible allergens that are present in your recipe or prevalent in your kitchen, including:

Gluten

Any type of nut (specify)

Dairy

Eggs

Corn

Soy

Shellfish (probably unlikely in baking, but just in case!)



