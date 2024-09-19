Thomas Hayes Fall Fundraiser Spirit Wagon

1 Ticket Spirit Wagon
$10
One chance to win a wagon of spirits, beer, and wine.
Buy 5 get 1 Free
$50
Buy 5 tickets to the win a wagon of spirits, beer, and wine and get one free.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!