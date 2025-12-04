Hosted by

Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Eagle 106.3 and 105.7 The Bull Guitar Auction

Country guitar
$200

Starting bid

The Country Guitar

Alison Krauss, Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert, Brice Leatherwood, Colt Ford, Dillon Carmichael, Edwin McCain, Ella Langley, James Dupre, Jessie Murph, Josh Turner, Lauren Daigle, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Randy Travis, Tucker Wetmore, Cody Webb, Vince Gill & CMA New Artist of the Year Zach Top

Rock Guitar
$200

Starting bid

The Rock Guitar

Alice Cooper, Geoff Tate (formerly of Queensryche, Gilby Clarke (formerly of Guns N' Roses), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Joe Bonamassa, John 5, Melissa Etheridge, Richie Kotzen,

Rodney Justo (Atlanta Rhythm Section)

& Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith)

