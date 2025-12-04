Eagle 106.3 and 105.7 The Bull Guitar Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Country Guitar
Alison Krauss, Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert, Brice Leatherwood, Colt Ford, Dillon Carmichael, Edwin McCain, Ella Langley, James Dupre, Jessie Murph, Josh Turner, Lauren Daigle, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Randy Travis, Tucker Wetmore, Cody Webb, Vince Gill & CMA New Artist of the Year Zach Top
Starting bid
The Rock Guitar
Alice Cooper, Geoff Tate (formerly of Queensryche, Gilby Clarke (formerly of Guns N' Roses), Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains), Joe Bonamassa, John 5, Melissa Etheridge, Richie Kotzen,
Rodney Justo (Atlanta Rhythm Section)
& Tom Hamilton (Aerosmith)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!