Eagle Run Sponsorship

Sunglass Sponsor
Sunglass Sponsor
$1,000

Logo will be displayed on student sunglasses that are worn during the event. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event

T-Shirt Sponsor
T-Shirt Sponsor
$600

Logo will be on the back of custom shirts for students, teachers, staff and volunteers. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event

"I'm a Soaring Eagle" Sign Sponsor
"I'm a Soaring Eagle" Sign Sponsor
$500

Your logo will be on "Im A soaring Eagle" yard signs that students will receive when reaching $75 in donations. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event.

Color the Principal
Color the Principal
$300

Your sponsorship will help purchase the color for the top 2 earning classes to color the principal at a full school assembly. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event

Color Sponsor
Color Sponsor
$200

Your logo will be displayed by one of the class colors. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event

Winning Class Sponsor
Winning Class Sponsor
$150

Your sponsorship will help us provide the top earning class in each grade level a STEM celebration. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event

Chalk Sponsor
Chalk Sponsor
$100

Your logo will help us purchase chalk to chalk the walk for encouragement for our students. Logo will be displayed digitally + at the event

$

