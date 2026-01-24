Eagle Scout Project Spaghetti Dinner

1st Dinner Session: 4:00pm - 5:15pm

This ticket includes admission for one person to the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser benefiting Jacob’s Eagle Scout Project from Troop 520.





Each ticket helps fund the construction of a butterfly garden at the Bayside Discovery Center in Palm Bay. The garden will provide an educational space for students and help support local pollinator habitats.





Tickets are sold in advance to help with planning and food preparation. Please bring your ticket confirmation with you to the event, either printed or on your phone.