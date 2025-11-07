Eagle Sports Pickleball Fundraiser

Sign up as a solo player and we will pair you with another individual to make a team. This is a great option if you want to play but don’t already have a partner. Includes open play, tournament entry, and access to drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.
Register your team of two for the tournament. This ticket covers both players and includes open play, tournament entry, and access to drinks and light hors d’oeuvres. Please list your teammate’s name when registering.
Want to come hang out, watch the action, and enjoy the day without playing? This ticket is for you. Includes access to the event along with drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!