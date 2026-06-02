Eagles Blanket

Stay warm and show your Eagles pride with our custom Eagles Cheer Booster Club blanket! These cozy blankets measure 50" x 60", making them perfect for football games, competitions, travel, or relaxing at home.





🦅 Pre-Sale Price: $25 each

🦅 Size: 50" x 60"

🦅 Pre-Sale Ends: June 19





All blankets are available through pre-order only until June 19. Once the pre-sale closes, the blanket order will be submitted for production. Please allow approximately 60 calendar days for production and shipping after the pre-sale period ends. Once the blankets arrive, we will send out an email with pickup dates, times, and location information.





A limited number of extra blankets may be available after the pre-sale, but the price will increase to $30 each.

Thank you for supporting the Eagles Cheer Booster Club. Every purchase helps support our cheer program and athletes! 🦅💙💛