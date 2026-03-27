Eagles Cheer Spirit Graphics

About this shop
3.5"x 2.5" Plastic Tag Personalization (optional) included with price
6"x 5" Vinyl Decal Personalization (optional) included with price
24" X 18" Yard Sign
One Sided Full Color - Generic *No Personalization
*Yard Stake not included
24" X 18" Yard Sign
One Sided Full Color - Personalization included with price
*Yard Stake not included
Printed on 3/16” coro (Yard sign material, weatherproof)
• Single sided
• Photo must be of high resolution to ensure the
best quality and emailed to [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!