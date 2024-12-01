Eagles Edge Youth Sports Academy's Sponsorship Shop

Benefits: * Exclusive sponsorship of the "Game of the Week" for the entire season. Funds will support video production via an AI camera subscription, and games will be showcased on Eagles Edge's social media and website. *Featured banner placement at all Eagles Edge events, including games, clinics, and tournaments. *Recognition as a premier sponsor in all promotional materials, newsletters, and on the Eagles Edge website. *Recognition in three social media posts as a Soaring Eagle Sponsor. Logo placement on the Eagles Edge website. *3 complimentary youth player registration for the season.
Benefits: * Sponsorship of two marquee events, such as Skills and Drills at One Buc Place or "Battle of the Nest." *Banner placement at both sponsored events. *Special Event Beverage Sponsor *Recognition in event-specific emails and two social media posts highlighting the sponsorship. *Logo placement on the Eagles Edge website. *Announcement recognition during the events you sponsor.
Coach Shirt Sponsorship – Put Your Brand on the Field! Become the official Coach Shirt Sponsor for Eagles Edge and have your company logo featured prominently on the back of every coach’s shirt for the entire season. Why Sponsor? High Visibility: Coaches are active on the field every game and practice, making your logo seen by hundreds of families weekly. Community Engagement: Align your brand with a local youth sports organization focused on development, teamwork, and fun. Lasting Impressions: Coaches wear their shirts all season long—your brand stays front and center week after week. Support a Great Cause: Help us continue to grow and provide quality experiences for kids and families in our community. the season.
Show your support for youth sports and put your brand front and center with an A-Frame Banner Sponsorship at Eagles Edge! Your company’s custom banner will be displayed on the sidelines during every Friday night game, giving you high-impact visibility throughout the entire season. Sponsorship Benefits: Field-Level Exposure: Your banner will be seen by hundreds of local families, players, and spectators every week. Support Local Youth Sports: Align your business with a positive, growing organization that’s all about community, development, and fun. Brand Recognition: Build awareness and trust by being part of something that families are proud to be involved in. Season-Long Presence: Your banner stays up all season long—rain or shine, game after game. Let the community know you're invested where it counts—on the field and in the future of our kids.
Show your support for our players with a Banner Sponsorship at Eagles Edge! Your custom banner will hang at East Lake Recreation during every Friday night game, giving your business or family great visibility all season long.
Why Get Involved:
It’s an easy, affordable way to get involved and be part of something great—right here under the lights at East Lake.
