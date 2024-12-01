Eagles Edge Youth Sports Academy's Sponsorship Shop

Show your support for our players with a Banner Sponsorship at Eagles Edge! Your custom banner will hang at East Lake Recreation during every Friday night game, giving your business or family great visibility all season long.





Why Get Involved:

Support local youth sports and community development

Gain season-long exposure to hundreds of local families

Show you care about the future of our kids

It’s an easy, affordable way to get involved and be part of something great—right here under the lights at East Lake.