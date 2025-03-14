Eagles Healing Nest Sustaining Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
$10/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
$25/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
$50/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
$100/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
$250/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP: $500/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
Outline what they will get with their membership.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP: $1000/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
Outline what they will get with their membership.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP: $2500/mo. fun thank you and description, with information about how much it costs for each of the services provided: food, housing, transportation.
Outline what they will get with their membership.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing