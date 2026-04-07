Douglas Gridiron Club Inc

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Douglas Gridiron Club Inc

About this event

EAGLES LIFT-A-THON 2026

5901 Pine Island Rd

Parkland, FL 33076, USA

Donate by Weight item
Donate by Weight
Pay what you can

1 left!

You can donate by the amount your player lifts, or donate a fixed amount. When donating by weight, enter the amount you're supporting the player, such as $0.02 (which is two cents per pound, so if the player lifts a total of 1,000lbs your donation would be $20, if you donate $0.10 the donation would be $100)

Donate Fixed Amount item
Donate Fixed Amount
Pay what you can

1 left!

Support a player by donating a fixed amount. This provides a predictable way of pledging by determining the donation upfront, regardless of who much your player lifts. (ex. $25, $50, $100, $250, etc.)

Add a donation for Douglas Gridiron Club Inc

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