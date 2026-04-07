EAGLES LIFT-A-THON 2026

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You can donate by the amount your player lifts, or donate a fixed amount. When donating by weight, enter the amount you're supporting the player, such as $0.02 (which is two cents per pound, so if the player lifts a total of 1,000lbs your donation would be $20, if you donate $0.10 the donation would be $100)
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Support a player by donating a fixed amount. This provides a predictable way of pledging by determining the donation upfront, regardless of who much your player lifts. (ex. $25, $50, $100, $250, etc.)
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