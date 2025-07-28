Eagles Nest Yard Sign

New Eagle Sign
$15

George Washington Academy Yard Sign
Support Your Student — Show Your GWA Pride!

Let your community know you're proud to be part of George Washington Academy! This eye-catching yard sign is a great way to support your student and help spread the word about our classical K–5 program rooted in traditional American values.

  • Includes: Full-color double-sided yard sign + metal stake
  • Durable and weather-resistant — perfect for outdoor display
  • Design: "Now Enrolling – Grades K–5 | www.gwaschool.org"

Whether you're a current GWA family, a proud grandparent, or a supporter of our mission — display your sign and make a difference.

📍 Pickup at Meet the Teacher Night or by appointment.
🎓 Support your student and help grow the GWA community!

Add a donation for George Washington Academy Inc

$

