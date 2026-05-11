Eagles Cheer Booster Club Inc

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Eagles Cheer Booster Club Inc

About this event

Eagles Youth Competition Team Registration

Registration & Uniform Order item
Registration & Uniform Order
$350

includes Competition Uniform (yours to keep), Competition Registration Fees, Team TShirt, Competition Bow, Team Socks, Team expenses (music, signs, flags, poms), & registration for Little Eagles Youth Clinic 

Registration Only (has Uniform) item
Registration Only (has Uniform)
$150

includes Competition Registration Fees, Team TShirt, Competition Bow, Team Socks, Team expenses (music, signs, flags, poms),  & registration for Little Eagles Youth Clinic


*Not ordering a uniform

Optional June & July Tumbling item
Optional June & July Tumbling
$90

Youth Competition Cheerleaders can select to participate in tumbling instruction at Legends Athletics -  411 Applegrove St NW Suite B, North Canton, OH 44720 - in June and July on Mondays 4:00PM-5:00PM with the Oakwood and GlenOak Cheerleaders. You do not have to participate to be on the Youth Competition Team

Optional June ONLY Tumbling item
Optional June ONLY Tumbling
$45

Youth Competition Cheerleaders can select to participate in tumbling instruction at Legends Athletics -  411 Applegrove St NW Suite B, North Canton, OH 44720 - in June and July on Mondays 4:00PM-5:00PM with the Oakwood and GlenOak Cheerleaders. You do not have to participate to be on the Youth Competition Team

Optional July ONLY Tumbling item
Optional July ONLY Tumbling
$45

Youth Competition Cheerleaders can select to participate in tumbling instruction at Legends Athletics -  411 Applegrove St NW Suite B, North Canton, OH 44720 - in June and July on Mondays 4:00PM-5:00PM with the Oakwood and GlenOak Cheerleaders. You do not have to participate to be on the Youth Competition Team

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