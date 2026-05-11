Eagles Youth Competition Team Registration

About this event
includes Competition Uniform (yours to keep), Competition Registration Fees, Team TShirt, Competition Bow, Team Socks, Team expenses (music, signs, flags, poms), & registration for Little Eagles Youth Clinic
includes Competition Registration Fees, Team TShirt, Competition Bow, Team Socks, Team expenses (music, signs, flags, poms), & registration for Little Eagles Youth Clinic
*Not ordering a uniform
Youth Competition Cheerleaders can select to participate in tumbling instruction at Legends Athletics - 411 Applegrove St NW Suite B, North Canton, OH 44720 - in June and July on Mondays 4:00PM-5:00PM with the Oakwood and GlenOak Cheerleaders. You do not have to participate to be on the Youth Competition Team
Youth Competition Cheerleaders can select to participate in tumbling instruction at Legends Athletics - 411 Applegrove St NW Suite B, North Canton, OH 44720 - in June and July on Mondays 4:00PM-5:00PM with the Oakwood and GlenOak Cheerleaders. You do not have to participate to be on the Youth Competition Team
Youth Competition Cheerleaders can select to participate in tumbling instruction at Legends Athletics - 411 Applegrove St NW Suite B, North Canton, OH 44720 - in June and July on Mondays 4:00PM-5:00PM with the Oakwood and GlenOak Cheerleaders. You do not have to participate to be on the Youth Competition Team
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