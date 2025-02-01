Eagleville Family Dance 2025

S101w34511 County Hwy LO Eagle

WI 53119

Family Ticket
$10
Eagleville School Gym, February 28th , 6:30-8:30 PM ***Children must attend with an adult, no drop offs ***
Single Ticket
$5
Eagleville School Gym, February 28th , 6:30-8:30 PM ***Children must attend with an adult, no drop offs ***
